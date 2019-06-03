Tony Osauzo, Benin

In contrast to the position taken by the six chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South South region to defend the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, against calls for his resignation, some stakeholders in his home state, Edo, yesterday joined the fray calling for his resignation.

Addressing journalists in Benin, the group on the Edo APC Coalition for Progress platform, challenged Oshiomhole “to toe the path of honour,” alleging that he “is the one promoting nepotism in Edo politics” and the nation at large.

The group’s spokesman, Peter Ologun, disclosed that the group would organise a one-million-man march against Oshiomhole soon in Abuja, should he failed ‘to immediately’ step down as the chairman, adding that they “no longer have confidence in him.”

Besides, the group said it is determined to disown him as Edo son for leading the APC as an emperor which it alleged led to the shameful defeat of the party in Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Imo states, respectively.

In apparent reference to the brewing crisis in the Edo State chapter of the APC, the group said President Muhammadu Buhari, despite having the powers in his hands in the governance of this country, has never interfered in the affairs of Katsina State and other states, but, in Edo State the situation is the reverse.

“Even in the height of the late Chief Tony Anenih’s reign, advantage of his influence in gaining political powers at both state and national levels, but what we have seen in recent times in Edo State is a situation where Oshiomhole is the one directly promoting nepotism in Edo and national APC,” the group alleged.

It claimed that “Oshiomhole’s resignation will help us recover the party from imminent collapse,” adding, “the only way justice can be done to those involved in anti-party activities during the 2019 general election is for Oshiomhole to resign from the party.

“APC members now live in fear because of Oshiomhole’s ineptitude and behaviour. He has suddenly turned the state into a place of anarchy; from the position of being a leader to an emperor who does not take advice from anybody.

“We, stakeholders, feel that Edo State is above anybody. He has no capacity to lead the party and therefore he should honourably quit the party as the national chairman,” the group added.

But in a swift reaction, Edo State immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, said: “It is sad and unfortunate that the Edo State government has embarked on a spending spree, sponsoring fake groups in the state to malign the name of the APC national chairman.

“This is the same government that says it does not give money to politicians but it can freely give cash to people just to rubbish the name of the man that brought that government to power.

“They have sponsored all kinds of lies against the national chairman but their attempt to bring Oshiomhole down will fail.

“Majority of APC members across the nation are solidly behind Oshiomhole leadership, therefore the personal ambition of a few cannot erode his laudable achievements since he became APC chairman.

“And I want to tell the mischief makers that there is no crisis in the APC, Oshiomhole has performed well and APC is in safe hands with the national chairman,” he said.