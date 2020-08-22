Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The appeal by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to the electorate in Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki on September 19, has incurred the wrath of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Okowa had joined Obaseki and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few days ago in soliciting for votes ahead of the governorship election.

But the state APC through the publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, cautioned the Delta governor against wasting the state resources on political jamboree.

Imonina in a statement, also urged voters in Edo State not to take Okowa seriously, claiming that the Delta State governor has only succeeded in impoverishing his own people.

“Delta APC therefore calls on Edos not to fall cheaply for the ‘prosperity mantra’ and the touted ‘benefits’ they are to get if PDP is voted in Edo State, echoed by the Governor of Delta State two days ago at Ekpon, Edo State.

“Edos, listening to same would be unintentionally courting a higher degree of ‘poverty’ should they take him seriously and God forbid that he is taken seriously,” Imonina stated

However, in a swift reaction, the state chapter of the PDP, described the state APC as a bunch of confused and unserious people who do not understand the tenets of party politics.

Its publicity secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza in a counter statement, said the Delta APC is a lazy dog that barks at everything without reason.

Osuoza said it was amazing that the APC does not “understand that a simple matter like an election campaign, is one of the hallmarks of party politics and requires members of a political party to rally round their candidates and flag bearers towards achieving victory in an election.”

“To even call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa ‘to leave Edo politics for the Edos’ in the rambling press release is really the most useless and worthless suggestion which unfortunately reflects the height of political emptiness, ignorance, and immaturity that defines the intelligence of the Delta APC in political matters.

“Our own governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is the chairman, South-South Governor’s Forum and we need not remind the APC that since Edo State and indeed the entire South-South is now under the control of our great party, PDP and our governorship candidate is also the incumbent governor, the mandate and ultimate objective of the South-South chairman is to sustain our political domination and work hard to deliver our candidate to victory in the September 19, governorship election. That is what party politics is all about.

“Edo and Delta are offsprings from the same root and that by voting/re-electing Governor Obaseki under the PDP umbrella, the bonding and synergy between the two states especially in the areas of infrastructural development of the Bendel territory and achieving other laudable democracy dividends, would be more expansive and collective,” the statement read in parts.

Osuoza emphasized that Delta State has become more prosperous under Okowa in all facets, urging the public to disregard the statement by Imonina that the state was in abject poverty.