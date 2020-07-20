Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Women Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of a resounding victory at the election come September 19.

The leader of the group, Hon Patricia Okoebor Benson, gave the assurance Monday during the inauguration of the sub-committees of the APC Women Campaign Council for the Governorship Election in Benin.

Benson said the inauguration of the sub-committees was done to intensify mobilisation efforts of millions of Edo women who, she said, have expressed their desire to elect Ize-Iyamu, and is part of strategies put in place to ensure a comprehensive victory for the party’s candidate.

She criticised the administration of Governor Godwin Obseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed confidence that the women of the state will turn out en masse on the day of the election to vote APC.

On her part, Rt Hon Elizabeth Uyinmwen Ativie, who is the Director-General of the APC Women Campaign Council for the election, praised what she characterised as Ize-Iyamu’s respect for women and commitment to their inclusion and effective representation, while also expressing pride in being a part of the project to ensure his emergence as the governor of Edo State.

Other women at the inauguration event commended their candidate’s stated focus and dedication to women empowerment, saying his positive contributions over the years will motivate them to work earnestly to ensure that he wins the governorship in the upcoming election.