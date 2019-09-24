Tony Osauzo, Benin

Contrary to the rumour that business mogul and billionaire, Capt. Hosa Okunbor, may join the Edo 2020 governorship race, he has denied ever being approached by anybody to throw his hat into the political ring.

One of his close confidant who pleaded anonymity, made the denial yesterday in Benin City.

He said while Capt. Okunbor takes the development of the state as one of his priorities, he has however never muted the idea to contest for the governorship of the state neither has he been approached for same.

He explained that Okunbor’s major preoccupation now remained how to manage his growig business interest across the globe and not the issue of governorship, stressing that he was however, ready to always contribute his quota to the development of the state anytime he is called upon, without necessarily being political.

“Whatever information, especially in the social media you hear about him are all figment of the writers opinion and meant to arouse ‘silly’ political discuss.

“Okunbor remain committed to the development of the state, he is however more concern on how to manage his business interest that is expanding by the day”, the confidant said.