Leaders of Esan South East Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have dissociated themselves from the statement issued by a chieftain of the party, Hon Victor Eboigbe. They made their position known in a statement issued in Benin City after an extended leadership meeting, weekend.

The statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon Victor Osobase Emuakhagbon, they averred that they have no connection with or prior knowledge of Eboigbe’s statement, which they described as personal to him, noting that such a personal statement does not and cannot represent the position of the party and its leaders or members.

According to the statement, wh ich was made available to reporters, the leaders said Eboigbe’s statement was not a reflection of the already established confidence the council leadership reposed in both the state government and leadership of Governor Obaseki.

“Eboigbe’s statement is not a reflection of the already established confidence the council leadership has in the government and leadership of Governor Obaseki. Right now, our aim is to reiterate that our unwavering and resolute support for the governor,” the statement read in part.

“We have demonstrated our support and endorsement for Governor Obaseki severally. We have not changed that position and we are ready to reaffirm our support and endorsement over and over again. We will continue to support him because it will amount to self denial if we claim, for instance, that we are not impressed with the manner he has altered the state’s infrastructural and human capital development landscape for the better.”