Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The appeal by Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the electorate in Edo State to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki on September 19, has incurred the wrath of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Okowa had joined Obaseki and other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) few days ago in soliciting votes ahead of the governorship election.

But the state APC chapter through its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, cautioned the governor against wasting the state’s resources on a political jamboree.

In a statement, Imonina urged voters in Edo State not to take Okowa seriously, claiming that the Delta State governor had only succeeded in impoverishing his own people.

He called on the Edo electorate not to fall cheaply for the “prosperity mantra” and the touted “benefits” they are to get if PDP is voted in Edo State.

“Edo people, listening to the same would be unintentionally courting a higher degree of poverty should they take him seriously and God forbid that he is taken seriously,” Imonina said.

However, in a swift reaction, the state chapter of the PDP described the state APC as a bunch of confused and unserious people who do not understand the tenets of party politics.

Its Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a counter statement, said that Delta APC is a lazy dog that barks at everything without reason.

Osuoza said it was amazing that the APC does not “understand that a simple matter like an election campaign is one of the hallmarks of party politics and requires members of a political party to rally round their candidates and flag bearers towards achieving victory in an election.”