Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has raised the alarm over what he alleges to be an assassination plot against some notable members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

He made the allegation in Benin while addressing reporters on the security situation of the State as it looks forward to the governorship election in few weeks.

Shaibu said it became imperative to notify the citizens of the State and the entire world of the current status of the State.

The Deputy Governor alleged that information from a reliable source has it that some group of persons have been imported into the state to eliminate some notable members of the PDP.

‘It is just to bring to the notice of Edo people and also to the entire country that we have intelligence that some individuals are in Edo State courtesy of the former National Chairman of APC and the names of these individuals and their mode of entry are communicated to the security agencies. And they have the information,’ Shaibu said.

‘Their assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the State. I am hereby bringing to the knowledge of the general public that these people are in town. We have communicated to the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town and also to use this medium to call on Mr President to also call on the security agencies to do their work because Edo is not going to be a theatre of war and for us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to look for trouble, not to disrupt any programme, we are law abiding.’

Shaibu said he has asked the PDP members not to take the law into their own hands, noting that the people of the State are law abiding citizens just as he said that the government has the sole responsibility of protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

‘We have the duty to protect lives and property and that we will continue to do but just to bring to the entire nation and Edo State of the intention of these individuals and the police, the State Security Service have been communicated and the names of these individuals have also been communicated to the security agencies,’ he said.

Victor Oshioke, an aide to former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, reacting to Shaibu’s allegation, said: ‘There is no truth in that. Why will he want to kill anybody? Oshiomhole contested election twice and he did not kill anybody. He preached against violence.

‘They want to drag Oshomhole’s name into the election. PDP and Philip know that they have not performed so they are reducing their campaign to Oshiomhole. You can see that even today at the rally he still spoke against violence.

‘Philip is sure of defeat for him and his party. Nobody will kill him, but he and his party will surely be defeated on September 19.’