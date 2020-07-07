Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Edo Diaspora Connect, flagged off campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election in Benin City on Tuesday, assuring that the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, will win their second-term bid under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) despite fears in some quarters that ‘federal might’ may come to bear in the election.

The group, which held rallies in major markets across Benin City, said Obaseki has done enough to merit the vote of Edo people for his second term.

Speaking at the Aduwawa market, the spokesperson of the group, Stanley Osakhuenorkhodin, said: ‘I strongly believe that this umbrella body that covers all Edos in the diaspora will deliver Obaseki. We are going to ensure that our campaigns continue until we hear the final whistle because we are aware that some group of persons from the other divide who know that they are no longer enjoying the will of Edo people believe that they can only achieve their aim through rigging.

‘Some of them are boasting that we will deploy federal might. I am glad today to say that President Muhammadu Buhari is a man who has promised the entire Nigerians that he will adhere by the rule of law. I hope that rule of law prevails, but the truth is that regardless of whatever they want to do, we will confront them and we will deliver as Edo people, we will stand firm and we know that by the grace of God Almighty. I want to use this opportunity to tell Edo people that in a campaign such as this, you must be ready not just to vote but to also defend your vote.

‘Today, we decided to go on a rally in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki. You can see the crowd despite the fact that we chose to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. We are tired of godfatherism that exists in Edo State, we are tired of those persons who have refused to adhere to the truthful statement expected of them.

‘Today, members of the Edo Diaspora Connect decided to flag-off an official rally in support of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu. Our goal is to ensure that these individuals return to power.’

Also speaking at the rally, a pensioner, Stephen Aliu, said: ‘I decided to join the rally because Governor Obaseki has done creditably well.

‘I am a retiree and since I retired in 2019, he has been paying my salaries as at when due he has not failed. For that reason anywhere he goes, I will follow him.’