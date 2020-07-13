T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated the State APC Media Council on Monday ahead of the‎ formal kick-off of‎ the campaign for the state governorship election fixed for September 19.

Aside from the Council headed by Mr John Mayaki as chairman, ten sub-committees were also inaugurated by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, at a brief ceremony at the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Benin City.

The sub-committees comprised of notable print, electronic and online journalists.

The members include the immediate past Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, Edo State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Azebanwan, a former Chairman of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Godwin Erhahon, Mr Tony Ikpasaja, Sule Aledeh, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Joseph Omorotionwan, Thomas Imonikhe and a host of others.

Speaking at the event, the deputy director-general of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization and former Edo State deputy governor, Mr Lucky Imasuen, said that with the inauguration, the battle line has been drawn.

‘The campaign will focus on good governance. Ize-Iyamu will run a transparent government with integrity. With the inauguration of this media campaign team, the battle line has now been drawn,’ he said.

