By Paul Erewuba, in Benin

The deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has directed that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be shut down, following yesterday’s report that the state has no more funds to prosecute the festival.

Addressing journalists inside the media centre at the Ogbe stadium today, Shuaibu said the decision was taken because the state can no longer feed the athletes, following the huge bill emanating from it.

At an unscheduled media briefing, the deputy governor said that the state have no choice than to stop the festival abruptly.

His words: “Gentlemen of the press. We have ordered that the MOC office be shut down and if nothing positive from the Federal Government in terns of funds is heard before 12 noon tomorrow (Friday) we will discontinue the sports festival” he stated.

It would be recalled that the Project Manager and media communications of Edo 2020, had on Wednesday issued a statement to journalists that due to none availability of funds to carry on with the Festival, the state could end it mid way.