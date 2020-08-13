Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The member representing Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC), in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, Hon Atu Evbaguehita, has announced his resignation to enable him support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the forthcoming election in the State.

Evbaguehita, who endorsed Ize-Iyamu for the governorship, also decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to pitch tenth with the APC.

He said this is the right time for the people of Orhionmwon to have one of their sons to be governor of the State and that it is incumbent on them to rally round him to actualize his dream, adding that as a proud son of Orhionmwon, it will not be proper for him to be sitting on the fence but to support Ize-Iyamu.

The former EDSOPADEC member said the people of Orhionmwon stand a better chance of enjoying the dividends of democracy under the leadership of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as governor than any other candidate.

He alleged that Obaseki’s administration has no plans for the development of the people of Orhionmwon.

He also stated that he had to resign from the EDSOPADEC board because it was allegedly tied to the apron string of the Governor, adding that members representing the various constituencies were never allowed to initiate programmes, projects and policies for the good of their people.