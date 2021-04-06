It was an inspiring outing by heavily pregnant Aminat Idrees who won a gold medal for Lagos at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

Aminat Idrees who is 8 months pregnant won gold in the Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo alongside her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb.

This is Team Lagos’ first gold at Edo 2020.

She also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

Olympic bound, Enku Ewa Ekuta also won gold in the 63kg category