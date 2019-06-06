Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former aide to ex-Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Prince Greg Ogiogwa, has urged those against the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki to desist from disinformation and other theatrics aimed at blackmailing the governor to part with people’s patrimony.

He told newsmen in Benin that it was wrong for the convener of Edo Peoples Movement, Henry Idahagbon, to turn personal issues to political issues because political issues affect the lives and destiny of millions of Edo people.

Ogiogwa said he rose in defence of Governor Obaseki because he was against those trying to bully the governor.

He said Idahagbon was crying wolf because he was only out of government for two years after having been in government patronage since 1999.

On claims that Obaseki has spent N1 billion to secure second term ticket, Ogiogwa challenged Idahagbon to show evidence of how the money was expended, adding that making such statement without evidence did not sound reasonable to anybody.

Ogiogwa said only Edo people would determine the next governor and not any godfather.

“I decided to speak against tyranny of disinformation, bullying of the governor and his administration by people who are supposed to know better.

“In the past, everybody depended on government for patronage. When that does not happen any longer, you are now saying government is not trying and is not helping.

“We now see that the priority has changed and government is supporting the real industries that is growing in Edo State,” Ogiogwa said.

In his response, Idahagbon said he and his group have nothing personal against Obaseki, explaining that, “our complaint is that he shut the door against party leaders and those who worked to make him governor.”

Idahagbon faulted Ogiogwa’s claim that he has been in government since 1999.

He explained that he was elected chairman of Egor Local Government Area for three years before he was appointed commissioner for one and half years by former governor, Lucky Igbinedion, and was out of government until Oshiomhole appointed him commissioner again in his second term of office.

“Having served as a senior commissioner in government, there is no other appointment that I will accept in Obaseki’s administration,” he said, adding that Ogiogwa who said worst things about Obaseki six months ago could now claim to defend him because he has been made co-ordinator of the governor’s social media team,” he said.