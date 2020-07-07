Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Edo State Governorship Campaign Council for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday accused Edo State Governor of Obaseki of failure in the service of the people of his state.

Ganduje, who is a second-term governor of Kano State, said Obaseki, who recently crossed-over to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would be shocked at the polls, predicting that the APC would win the September 19th election in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated that Ganduje made these remarks on Tuesday, during an interview with a television station.

He quoted the governor saying: ‘The art of governance is to provide social and economic development, infrastructural facilities, peace and stability. But all of these are lacking in Edo state under Mr Obaseki.”

‘What has he (Obaseki) on the ground to show to Edo people that he deserves re-election? He has 53 cases in courts and was busy fighting with his people. Apart from all such litigation, he then crossed- over to another party and abandoned the governance of his people.’

Ganduje stressed that their candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is a man of God whose commitment to the service of his people qualified him for the huge number associates and supporters that crossed with him to All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘He has his people in his heart,’ the governor said, adding that ‘when he came to our party, he came with all his people. But when Governor Obaseki left for PDP, he was accompanied by his cabinet. Because his people didn’t see any reason why he should be followed.’

Ganduje, who said his party would play by the rules and would comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, added that they would also comply with the COVID-19 public health protocols.