Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has generously rewarded athletes that made the state proud at the National Sports Festival held in April this year in Edo State.

An elated Governor Diri announced a total package of N195 million for the gold, silver and bronze medallists as well as the coaches and secretaries of the teams.

Bayelsa, for the first time, placed third on the final medals table behind Delta and Edo, a feat that surpassed its fourth place recorded since 2006 at the games held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor, who received the state’s contingent inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, said the gesture was in appreciation of the honour they brought to the state.

For every individual gold medallist, Governor Diri announced a cash reward of N1m while team gold medallists got N500,000 each with outstanding swimmer, Ifiezibe Gagbe, getting over N10 million reward having won eight gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Gold medal winning coaches and secretaries were also rewarded with N500,000 each while individual silver medalists smiled home with N350,000, team silver medallists N250,000 each and silver medal winning coaches and secretaries N300,000 each.

The reward for individual bronze medallists was N300, 000 team bronze medallists N100, 000 while bronze medal winning coaches and secretaries got N200,000 each.

The largesse also captured non- medal winning athletes who were appreciated with N50, 000 each likewise their coaches and secretaries who got same amount.

The governor urged the athletes to reciprocate the gesture by improving on their performance in the next festival and assured that the government would not relent in promoting sports at all levels.

He said: “We appreciate you for bringing honour to the state. As you know sports is no longer a social event. It is now a money-spinning business if you get committed to it.”