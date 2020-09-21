Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has congratulated his Edo State counterpart Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory in the September 19, Governorship election in the state.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo on Monday and signed by Mr. Bala Dan Abu

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Governor Ishaku described the victory as an acknowledgement of the good job the governor had rendered to the people of the state in his first tenure.

Gov Ishaku also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission. INEC, for providing the level playing field that led to the credible results delivered in the election, and commended the entire Edo people for demonstrating a lot of maturity by their peaceful conduct during and after the elections.

“Let me especially congratulate the good people of Edo state for trading the path of peace and political maturity. By so doing, you have disappointed those who had predicted that Edo State would be engulfed by crisis during the exercise” the statement read in part.