From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo 2020 Governorship Candidates Forum, has congratulated Mabel Akomu Oboh, a former 2020 Edo State governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) on receipts of the Award of Excellence.

The acting chairman of the group, Bishop Akhalamhe, addressing reporters in Benin City, said the news of the award did not come to them as a surprise because she has worked tirelessly for humanity and has contributed her quota to the development of the society thereby meriting all that she has been bestowed with.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘2020 Edo Governorship Candidate forum congratulates her excellency, Mabel Oboh who is also a member of the forum as her colleagues; Journalists in Edo state bestowed on her an Award of Excellence.

‘Your excellency, it is an award well deserved as more are on their way because of your frontline in youths and women empowerment and peace promotion in Nigeria.

‘You are noble and a woman of integrity. You’re a woman of many parts. We love you, the Amazon of Edo Politics,’ Akhalamhe said.

The Merit Magazine, organisers of the Merit Media National Award (MMNA), over the weekend, bestowed its prestigious award of excellence on Mabel Akomu Oboh in recognition of her contributions to the journalism profession.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking at the event held in Benin City, the chairman of the magazine, Humphrey Itoya, said, as the watchdogs of the society, his outfit captured the humble, good and excellent journalistic works of Mabel Oboh.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said he had observed her from a distance for some time and had found her contributions to the journalism profession and the overall national development of Nigeria very commendable, hence the award to encourage her to do more.

Itoya described the award recipient as a symbol of excellence and a highly motivated veteran broadcast journalist with a passion for learning, achieving goals and helping people.

He pointed out that besides journalism, Oboh, a criminology graduate, has an NGO that is helping the less privileged with health and welfare-related issues, stressing that she lives a selfless life dedicated to adding value to humanity, particularly the underprivileged in society.

For this reason, he said, it was all joy when she came out to contest the governorship election in Edo State in 2020. He advised her not to lose hope because she didn’t get the reins of power then but to brace up and try again.