Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Lawrence Okah, yesterday became the latest casualty of the crisis rocking the party in the state, following his suspension from office.

The state Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua who confirmed the suspension, said he was suspended to allow the committee set up to investigate allegation against him from his Oredo Local Government Area, adding that Okah’s suspension is not a punitive measure but a normal administrative procedure of the party.

“He was just suspended to allow the committee set up to look at the complaints against him. We have not expelled him, no it is not like that. The suspension is not punitive it is just a normal administrative procedure,” he said.

Okah in a swift reaction confirmed the action but said Ojezua, going by the constitution of the party, has no power to suspend him. It was learnt that leaders and members of the APC Oredo ward 7 have been locked in battle of supremacy over the control of the party structure of the ward which is also the ward of the state governor. The governor’s loyalists and supporters have been out to dislodge any opposition group against his re-election bid. A near-bloody clash between Obaseki’s forces and party members loyal to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was averted during a meeting called by leaders of the party in the ward two weeks ago but a party official however sustained injury in the process. The suspension of the Secretary yesterday was linked to his perceived loyalty to Adams Oshiomhole.