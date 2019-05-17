Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), has endorsed Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for a second term in office.

He said the governor has done exceptionally well in infrastructure and economic development in the state.

Gowon, who was in the state in company with his wife, Victoria, to attend the Founder’s Day celebration of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), urged the governor to continue the good work he has started.

“I was in Edo when he was elected governor. I know the efforts he has contributed in the state. He should continue the good works he is doing as governor. He is doing exceptionally well,” Gowon said. He described Edo as his second home, and that he was happy to be in the state, adding: “I am in Benin to chair the 46th Founders’ Day anniversary of the UBTH and to launch the endowment fund to improve the institution’s service delivery. My wife is also here. She unveiled the institution 46 years ago.”

Governor Obaseki commended Gowon for taking a special interest in the development of Edo, noting that the establishment of UBTH and the University of Benin (UNIBEN) during his time as head of state brought immense development to the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki has tasked the Governing Council of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) to initiate reforms that will reposition the institution into a world-class centre of excellence in learning and research. The governor also lifted the embargo on employment at the institution but maintained that the school must not employ people it cannot pay.

Obaseki disclosed this when members of the Governing Council visited him at the Government House, in Benin.

He urged the council to ensure discipline is maintained among staff and students in the school and said: “People have to be prosecuted if found wanting. People who steal must be prosecuted and funds returned.”

He assured members of the council of continued support from the state government, urging the board not to relent in its efforts to change the narrative of the institution.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, said the council has resolved to promote productivity in the institution in line with recommendations of the due diligence exercise earlier carried out.

In another development, Obaseki said members of his cabinet were not in public office to amass wealth or gain fame but to serve Edo people and deliver dividends of democracy.

Obaseki disclosed this at an intercessory prayer session in the Government House Chapel.

He noted that he is focused on developing the state and that ploys by a handful of distractors will not distract the government from delivering dividends of democracy to Edo people.

“Members of my cabinet are united and work together for the common good of the people. We are one. Most of us have worked together for 10 years. Our focus is to move Edo State forward and fulfil God’s desire for his people. We are not in office to amass wealth or fame but to serve the people of the state,” Obaseki said.