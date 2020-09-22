Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Edo Realistic and Political Movement (ERPM) on Tuesday lauded the Returning Officer of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh for what it described as hitch-free and successful election.

Prof. Rim-Rukeh, who is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State declared Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

ERPM, in a statement by it’s coordinator, Nosa Igiemor and secretary, Nick Ebosa, insisted to that the election was the freest and fairest in the history of the state.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election, the statement further lauded Prof. Rim-Rukeh, for insisting on due process during the conduct of the election.

The group said the choice of Prof. Rim-Rukeh as Returning Officer was the best decision ever taken by INEC.

The statement stated that the fears that Edo State was going to be a battle field for both contestants whom are illustrious sons of the land was averted by the Returning Officer who ensured that all participants adhered strictly to guidelines.

While describing Prof Rim-Rukeh as a Bendelite though from Delta State, the group commended the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for having such illustrious son who had distinguished himself among his peers in the academic world.

The statement said the election was uncommon one as it was the first time election was held in Edo State where all parties praised the conduct, saying that there is no victor, no vanguished.