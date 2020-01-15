Ahead of the Edo State 2020 governorship election, history is about to repeat itself in the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should the crisis of confidence raging between the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki continues unabated.

Already, there are indications and high propensity that the incidences that cost the ruling party governorship tickets in Zamfara and Rivers states during the 2019 general elections might repeat itself in Edo State if urgent and drastic intervention measures are not taken to stem the crisis.

What started as minor disagreement and misunderstanding has lamentably degenerated to a disturbing dimension capable of recording avoidable casualties on both sides of the gladiators especially as the subject of disagreement has become insoluble.

While Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu have relentlessly continued to battle forces bent on denying them second term ticket for this year’s governorship election, their godfather, Oshiomhole has remained resolutely afloat from the surging tidal wave threatening to consume him as the national chairman.

In fact, it has become a case of who blinks first in their smart moves perfectly designed to outsmart each other. The gladiators and their loyalists have effectively deployed all manner of crude and legal suppressive and tactical instruments including sponsored attacks and suspension of both individuals from the party.