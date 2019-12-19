Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon Daniel Igali has expressed optimism on the performance of Bayelsa State athletes at the 2020 National Sports Festival holding in Edo State.

Hon Igali who doubles as the President Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) disclosed that his Ministry has already set machinery in motion to ensure Bayelsa athletes shines at the festival.

Igali who stated this when NWF Board members paid him a courtesy visit before the commencement of their board meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Wednesday noted that though his time as Sports Commissioner may be short, he is determined to make any impact in the overall interest of Bayelsa State.

According to him the current government would ensure to create a conducive environment for the state athletes to actualise their potential in major regional and national competitions.

He commended NWF Board for their support which has impacted positively on Wrestling as a sport evident in the laurels Nigeria wrestlers have garner in major competitions.

“No matter our short our term might be, we plan to give the best to our state. We have set the machinery in motion to ensure that we have one of the best outcomes in the upcoming National Sports Festival. God willing we would achieve.”

Earlier, Board member and former President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Retired Group Capt. Abdul Luku, congratulated Hon. Igali over his appointment as Commissioner for Sport in the State.

He described him as a passionate, goal -getter and experienced sports administrator, emphasising that his appointment is well deserved and not a mistake.