Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The member of the House of Representatives representing Oredo Federal Constuency and State agent of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Ogbeide Ihama, has raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of the Returning Officers and the Electoral Officers assigned to Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State for the September 19 governorship election.

He raised the concerns at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Benin, when it was the time for the duo to inform the Commission of the outcome of the election that took place at Orhionmwon Local Government Area but they were nowhere to be found.

Ihama said the duo were earlier seen at the hall until the commission went on break.

On this, the Returning Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, however, forced the house to go for an emergency break.