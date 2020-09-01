Tony Osauzo, Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that the extension of railway lines to connect more communities across the State will be his priority as governor after his victory at the polls.

He stated this while explaining the transport and taxation programmes of his manifesto, the “Simple Agenda”, with emphasis on Public-Private Partnership, during in an interview.

‘Our government will also seek technical partners and investors to develop and extend railway lines to the three senatorial districts. This would help to provide a transportation solution for investment and trade,’ he said.

To meet the demands of the imminent industrial revolution in the State, he said the State Government will ask the Federal Government to relocate and expand the Benin Airport while, in partnership with stakeholders and investors, all sea routes linking Edo State with other states will be developed.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu said the Federal Government will be encouraged to dredge the Gelegele River and make it a viable modern seaport in a process that will involve a consortium with sound and tested partners and investors.

The APC candidate assured on the completion of the Sapele road to Oluku axis of the Benin bypass and Okene-Auchi-Benin highway by the Federal Government, which attention will also be drawn to ‘its full potential in terms of promoting industrialization’ as evident in the firms producing ceramic tiles and iron rods on location.

‘To deal with the problem of indiscriminate highway parking and its attendant road risks, we will establish two modern trailer parks (complete with workshops, gas stations, rest rooms and catering facilities) for articulated vehicles – one at Oluku-Ore road and the other at Aviele, along Benin-Auchi Road.’

Pastor Ize-Iyamu also promised to revive and make Edo line fully operational, adding that the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) will be strengthened to cover more communities, so as to foster collective integration for all citizens.

As a government fully committed to effective alleviation of poverty and financial hardship across board and in pursuance of this goal, he said ‘we shall provide free public transportation (via public buses) for children in primary and secondary schools.’

Still on the Public-Private Partnership, the APC candidate promised a review of the present tax policy, stop unnecessary duplication of taxes, and introduce a simpler tax regime that is transparent, fair and innovative to encourage compliance.