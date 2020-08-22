Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to review the Benin Storm Water Project and complete it within a reasonable period if he takes office as Governor of Edo State.

The candidate said erosion reclamation projects across the State will be taken to completion while all outstanding obligations to the World Bank and other relevant agencies will be honoured.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu stated this while speaking about the infrastructural development and urban renewal component of his manifesto, the “Simple Agenda”, in Benin City.

He said his emphasis will be the reconstruction and rehabilitation of existing road networks with a view to bring the various communities back to life and improve environmental sanitation, public health and security of lives and properties.

‘All on-going projects will be completed to ensure value for taxpayers’ money, while the rehabilitation of roads, particularly in the Local Government Councils shall be a policy directive to Council Chairmen and in conjunction with the State Government,’ the APC candidate said.

‘In specific terms, adequate funding will be extended to roads and drains within the local government areas. We will deploy both primary and secondary drains that will properly channel floodwaters.’

He also said communities across the State shall be encouraged to embark on self-help projects to which the Local Government Councils and the State Government shall contribute meaningfully.

Mr Ize-Iyamu also spoke of his deliberate plan to create new towns and settlements around Benin City, the building of a second bridge to link Upper St. Saviour and Ikpoba Hill as well as the extension of the Airport Road across the bridge to Evbuodia-Utagba Village to join Ekenwan Barrack road by Ojemai farms.

He promised that as part of efforts to allow motorists have a more positive experience and open up several communities to boost socio-economic integration between Edo North and Edo Central, the road traversing Auchi (Polytechnic gate) in South Ibie to Ekperi, Agenebode, Anegbete, Ugboha and Uromi will be constructed.

Promising to ‘construct some overhead bridges in strategic locations across the state to decongest and ease traffic flow,’ the APC candidate said part of his prospective government’s agreement with construction firms will be to locate their plants and equipment in each senatorial district and ‘draw their labour (skilled and unskilled) from host communities.’

Pastor Ize-Iyamu has said that an Edo State Road Maintenance Agency with full complements of earthmoving equipment will be established to carry out regular maintenance of all the roads if he assumes office.