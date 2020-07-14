Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Deputy National Chairman of Communication and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, has expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will satisfy the yearnings of the people of the state for good leadership.

He stated this while inaugurating the Edo State Media Campaign Council on Monday which has Mr John Mayaki as its Chairman.

Obahiagbon claimed that the failure of Governor Godwin Obaseki has created a yearning in the state for good leadership which, according to him, Ize-Iyamu is best primed to satisfy.

He said the members of the media campaign council were selected on account of their professional competences and praised the successes the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation has recorded.

The former lawmaker expressed confidence in the ability of the team, saying that they will help the party emerge victorious at the polls in September.

The event was attended by numerous APC bigwigs in the state, including the Deputy Director-General of the campaign organisation and former Edo State deputy governor, Mr Lucky Imasuen, former Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Osagie, amongst others.