Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the September 19 gooovernorship election in Edo State, the Jattu Progressive Union (JPU) Uzairue, in Etsako West Local Government Area, has endorsed the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, promising to rally voters to ensure their victory in the coming election.

The endorsement was conveyed in a letter by JPU, Benin Chapter, and signed by the Chairman, Rev Dr Felix Oshionebo, Secretary General Mohammed Kassim, and five others.

The group said the endorsement was informed by the developmental strides of the Governor and his Deputy in their community and the entire State.

The JPU pledged its strong support and votes for the PDP to enable the Governor consolidate on the achievements in the first term.

The Jattu Progressive Union, Benin and the Uzairue people congratulated the Governor and the Deputy on the chieftaincy titles conferred on them by His Royal Highness, the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom, and their successful completion of the ward-to-ward campaign tour across the State.

‘The entire people of Uzairue are proud of you and your Deputy for the milestone developments and achievements in Edo State, too numerous to mention.

‘In the light of the above, we unanimously decided to endorse the Governor and his deputy for a second term in office to make Edo State great again,’ the group said.