Team Rivers’ Stella Kingsley was all over the moon after winning three gold medals in the Women 49kg Weightlifting event at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

Stella snatched 74kg, Clean and Jerked 105kg a record in (49KG) to pick the three available Gold.

It will be recalled that Kingsley at the last National Sports Festival in Abuja three years ago finished fourth in same category.

An elated athlete thanked her coach for the support and God for the victory.

“At the beginning it was not easy, I had to work very hard for it with the support of my coach Ojadi and Uche for advising me and encouraging me I also thank God for giving me the three gold medals, may his name be praised,” she said.

The River State athlete who won three silvers at the 2019 All African Games in Morocco said she hope to qualify for the Olympics.

She will now shift her focus to the African Championships in Antananarivo, Madagascar.