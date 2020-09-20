Igueben LGA
APC: 5,199
PDP: 7,870
Esan North East
APC: 6,556
PDP: 13,579
Esan Central
APC: 6,719
PDP: 10,794
Ikpoba-Okha LGA
APC: 18,218
PDP: 41,030
Uhunmwonde LGA
APC: 5,972
PDP: 10,022
Egor LGA
APC: 10,202
PDP: 27,621
Owan East LGA
APC: 19,295
PDP: 14,762
Owan West LGA
APC: 11,193
PDP: 11,485
Ovia North East LGA
APC: 9,907
PDP: 16,987
Esan South East
APC: 9,237
PDP: 10,563
Oredo LGA
APC: 18,365
PDP: 43,498
Esan West LGA
APC: 7,189
PDP: 17, 434
*Etsako West LGA
APC: 26,140
PDP: 17,959
*This result is still under contention. The Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ogbeide Ihama, raised an objection to the results, saying that there were cases of overvoting and ballot box snatching in some of the wards and units, calling for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should do something about it just as it has done in other areas where similar incidents had been reported.
Akoko-Edo LGA
APC: 22,963
PDP: 20,101
Etsako East LGA
APC: 17,011
PDP: 10,668
Etsako Central LGA
APC: 8,359
PDP: 7,478
Orhionmwon LGA
APC: 10,458
PDP: 13,445
Ovia South West LGA
APC: 10,636
PDP: 12,659
