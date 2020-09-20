Igueben LGA

APC: 5,199

PDP: 7,870

Esan North East

APC: 6,556

PDP: 13,579

Esan Central

APC: 6,719

PDP: 10,794

Ikpoba-Okha LGA

APC: 18,218

PDP: 41,030

Uhunmwonde LGA

APC: 5,972

PDP: 10,022

Egor LGA

APC: 10,202

PDP: 27,621

Owan East LGA

APC: 19,295

PDP: 14,762

Owan West LGA

APC: 11,193

PDP: 11,485

Ovia North East LGA

APC: 9,907

PDP: 16,987

Esan South East

APC: 9,237

PDP: 10,563

Oredo LGA

APC: 18,365

PDP: 43,498

Esan West LGA

APC: 7,189

PDP: 17, 434

*Etsako West LGA

APC: 26,140

PDP: 17,959

*This result is still under contention. The Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ogbeide Ihama, raised an objection to the results, saying that there were cases of overvoting and ballot box snatching in some of the wards and units, calling for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should do something about it just as it has done in other areas where similar incidents had been reported.

Akoko-Edo LGA

APC: 22,963

PDP: 20,101

Etsako East LGA

APC: 17,011

PDP: 10,668

Etsako Central LGA

APC: 8,359

PDP: 7,478

Orhionmwon LGA

APC: 10,458

PDP: 13,445

Ovia South West LGA