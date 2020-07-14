Tony Ogaga

Following the withdrawal of Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe from the Edo gubernatorial elections holding September 18, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election with Nollywood personality, Princess Mabel Oboh, a popular movie producer/broadcaster.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison Officer, the party stated that the choice was made following the endorsement of Oboh by Edo youths, women and prominent Edo professionals and leaders of thought.

The statement read in part: “The decision was taken because the choice of Princess Mabel Oboh gained approval of party leaders because of her pedigree as a creative artiste and ADC’s resolve to promote women which is in accordance with our constitution. Given the tough nature of the governorship race in Edo state, ADC wants to prosecute the election with a household name in the movie, music and hospitality industry for easy identification and name recognition. The choice of Princess Mabel Oboh by ADC is informed by the party’s determination to liberate Edo women, youths and entire Edo populace through the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Meanwhile, Dr. Reuben A. Edokpayi is her running mate for the governorship election.”

Among others, the party effected the change of candidate on July 13, which was the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties.

The statement added that in the next couple of days, the party will unveil its governorship campaign council for Edo 2020 which will be composed of 60 per cent women among others.

Calling on the people of Edo State to rally round Oboh and Edokpayi, the statement called on the people of Edo State to vote ADC to power in the upcoming elections.