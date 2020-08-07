Joe Apu

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Development yesterday denied vehemently news making the rounds on social media which stated that the 20th Edition of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020 has been rescheduled for October.

John Joshua Akanji, Special Adviser, Media to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, while reacting to the purported new date stated that it was all a rues by some individuals.

“There’s no truth in the news about the rumoured date in October. The Minister of Sports and Youth Development is concerned about the health of athletes and the generality of Nigerians. He is consulting presently with the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19, the Minister of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on a possible date, but the final decision rests with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Akanji noted that a proper announcement would be made when a final decision is reached at the end of consultations and a directive from Mr. President.

The National Sports Festival, Edo 2020 was initially billed for March 22 through to April 1st 2020, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus all over the world.

President Muhammadu Buhari in March approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID-19, Mr President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports Festival to a future date,” Dare had said.