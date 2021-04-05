No fewer than ten athletes have tested positive for COVID 19, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

Confirming this to the media, Dr. Obi, the Incident Manager COVID-19 Response, Edo State revealed that seven affected persons have been moved to Stella Obasanjo Isolation Centre where medical team are attending to them to get them back to their fitness level. The other three were tested positive this morning (Sunday) and are still at the Hall 2 where the tests were conducted.

“So far, we have ten persons tested positive and seven of them have been moved to the Stella Obasanjo Isolation Center. They will be there taking their doses until they’re declared fit enough to get back into the public.” Dr. Obi told BSN Sports