By Akanimo Kufre

The rock upon which Nigeria’s current wrestling is built upon has again rise to occasion with a mat to ease wrestling tournament in the ongoing National Sports Festival, Edo 2020.

Speaking to our reporter on Sunday as wrestling events commenced at University of Benin, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federal (NWF) and Bayelsa Sports Commissioner, Hon. Daniel Igali he was guided by passion for sports and respect for Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

“The government provided only one mat and I was told about it. I was also told another mat would be provided but unfortunately it wasn’t. I’m passionate about sports, and seeing Edo State Deputy Governor passion for sports development, I decided to bring a brand new mat. It’s a mat that cost N10 million.”

Findings revealed the transportation cost to convey the mat to University of Benin Indoor Sports Hall is about N150, 000. Meaning it will be double the figure by the time the mat is returned to Bayelsa State.

The 9 categories bout event will also prepare 5 Nigerian wrestlers who have qualified for the Olympics.

Those qualified for Tokyo’s Olympics are Ekerekeme Agiomor, Blessing Oborududu, Odumayo Adekuroye, Aminat Adeniyi and Adijat Idris.