Romanus Okoye

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has set up an observer group for the Saturday, September 19, governorship election in Edo State.

The NBA President Olumide Akpata nominated the under listed persons as members of the election observer group:

Solomon Odiase – NBA Benin Branch; AA Atemagbo – NBA Auchi Branch; Okoduwa Maile – Chairman NBA Ekpoma Branch; Chris Ekuze – Chairman NBA Uromi Branch; Kolade Olorunmola – Chairman NBA Igarra Branch; John Aikpokpo-Martins – NBA 1st Vice-President and Kunle Edun – NBA Welfare Secretary.

Others are Ogaga Emoghware – NBA Benin Branch; Prof. Izevbuwa – NBA Benin Branch; Prof Inegbedion – NBA Ekpoma Branch; Aderemi Oguntoye – NBA Lagos Branch and Osadorlor Okunkpolor – NBA Benin Branch.

The statement announcing the nominees was signed by Dr Rapulu Nduka, Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association.