Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Agol Ebun Tracy, has advocated for stiffer laws and sanctions to curb rising cases of cross-carpeting by politicians in the country.

Tracy, who made this known in Benin on Monday while speaking on her governorship ambition, noted that the measure would deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

She said because of party defections, politicians no longer act on principle but on interest.

‘I think there should be sanction for anybody who defects from his or her party to another party. Politicians don’t die for the masses but they defect when they feel their interest are no longer guaranteed,’ the candidate noted.

‘A law should be put in place to make defection criminal. Anybody who defects should lose his or her seat or current position”, she said‎, adding that once sanction is put in place, it will instil politics of principle rather than politics of interest.

Tracy said about her running for governor on the NNPP platform that it ‘will offer free education from primary to secondary level while bursary will be given to students of higher institution of learning.’

‎