Chairman, Main Organizing Committee (MOC) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda has praised the government of Edo State for its impressive commitment towards the actualisation of the 20th Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) holding March 22 to April 1.

Aduda, who spoke to journalists shortly after inspecting the Edo State Infectious Disease Isolation Centre domiciled at Stella Obasanjo Hospital was in company of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and other members of the MOC/LOC, Edo 2020.

The chairman praised Edo State Government for the foresight to have a medical structure of that magnitude already to cater for viral medical emergencies during the games.

Aduda observed that the isolated centre was well equipped to handle cases of the deadly Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) and Lassa fever, adding that no one could wish away these highly contagious deceases, even if we don’t pray for their occurrence.

He noted that it was gratifying to observe that the, “State is ready and even has a purpose built isolation centre, which is actually far away from the main Stella Obasanjo Hospital, which shows the facility was actually built for purposes such as this.”

The MOC Chairman noted: “This goes to show how ready the state is. We from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports are very excited that all these measures have been taken into cognizance in preparation to receive the athletes and the officials that shall be flooding Edo State, when the games begin.”

Speaking on the crowd expected for the sports fiesta he said: “We are looking at about eleven to thirteen thousand people coming in and it is gratifying to see how ready the state government is. We are happy that the facility meets world standards.