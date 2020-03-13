SuperSport Nigeria, a Pan-Africa group of television channels has been named the host broadcaster for the 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, which begins March 22, in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Chairman of the Marketing Sub-Committee of the Edo 2020 Festival, Mike Itemuagbor, disclosed, yesterday, in Benin, that Supersport has been appointed by the Local Organising Committee for the festival to ensure and provide the production of the content and broadcast signals of the events during the festival.

“Supersport will provide the broadcast signals for the all the events of the festival, with special emphasis on the opening and closing ceremonies, the male and female football finals as well as the finals of the male and female 100metres, 200metres and relay events in track and field,” said Itemuagbor who further disclosed that the signals produced by Supersport will be available for willing broadcast stations in Nigeria and elsewhere for a fee.

“The signals will be available for broadcast stations here in Nigeria and elsewhere, and it will be on first come, first served basis.There will also be highlights of the events of the festival, which will also be on offer for those who are interested. They should contact the marketing sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee for talks on the modalities for the use of the broadcast signals,” he explained.

Itemuagbor is confident Nigerians will be able to watch the football and track and field events of the festival, in particular, and other events and feel they are watching a FIFA World Cup match or that of the World Athletics Championships.