Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on candidates of political parties in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election to preach peace and shun campaign of calumny.

He made the call when the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu led other top ranking members of the party on a courtesy visit to the Oba at his palace in Benin.

The monarch said the need for peace cannot be overemphasised, calling on all the parties involved in the election to go about their campaigns peacefully.

He stressed that the palace has always remained neutral in the State’s politics, saying all those involved in the election are all his children and that the palace has been able to remain nonpartisan because of its strict adherence to the laid down rules by their forefathers.

‘The throne is not partisan and this is because of the expectations of our people and because of the laid down rules by our forefathers,’the Oba said.

‘We see everybody as our children.

‘It is said the voice of men is the voice of God. It is when the people make their choice to elect the person they want as a governor, and after that, we pray for the person who has been elected as governor to succeed in office. The palace is never partisan,’ he emphasised.

The Oba also said that the throne is particularly concerned about the person who will have respect for the throne, traditional institutions and create employment for the people of the State so that they can take care of their family members.

He emphasised the importance of prayers for a peaceful election in the State, saying that it is more powerful than guns.

In an apparent reference to the political tensions in the State, the Oba stated that the palace has not been happy with recent developments.

‎He said tensions were once heightened during the past primaries but that the palace summoned traditional rulers who interceded in prayers and there were peaceful primaries, noting that the palace is still very much prepared to do the same in order to guarantee a peaceful election in the State.

Earlier, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Mai-Mala- Buni, told the monarch that they were in his palace to seek his royal blessings so that they can have a successful campaign and election in the State.

He said the APC is ready to take Edo State back from the PDP come election day, September 19.

