Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election, Mr John Mayaki, has said that the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and what he called his ‘ineffectual MOUs’ will be swept out of office by the people of Edo State on September 19.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the Media Campaign Council, Mayaki said the body and its sub-committees will revitalise the campaign which, according to him, is already recording giant strides evidenced by swelling support for the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

‘The inauguration of the media campaign council today heralds the commencement of another phase in what has been a very successful campaign thus far,’ Mayaki said.

‘Unsurprisingly, across the 18 LGAs of Edo State, the people have expressed a clear rejection of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his tax-collectors party. When an incumbent has nothing to show for his time in office for four years except ineffectual MOUs and name-calling, it is a no-brainer that he will be rejected at the polls.

‘Our mandate is to continue to acquaint the people of Edo State with the SIMPLE agenda and the realistic plans of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to move the state forward by providing real jobs, true leadership, and a secured state to put an end to killings and kidnappings and attract investments,’ he said.