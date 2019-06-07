Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the governorship election in 2020, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Friday, met behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Obaseki said his visit was private, declined to talk to State House correspondents on the purpose of his visit.

There has been tension between him and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor has been accused of being incompetent and running a one- man show in the state.

Obaseki, while restating his commitment to serve the people, recently said that the time for sharing public funds to “a few greedy politicians” in the state was over.

He had described the crisis in the state as distraction to prevent him from fulfilling his promises to the people.

Obaseki was quoted as saying: “Only God gives power. What is going on in Edo State is the handiwork of detractors who want to frustrate the administration so we can fail in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. But that will never happen.”

Insisting that he would not bow to pressure to share the people’s money to “a few greedy persons,” the governor added “we will continue to do our best in paying our workers and pensioners and will continue to develop the state as the time for sharing money is over.

“The resources of the state are meant for the people of the state.”