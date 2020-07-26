Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, declared that he is certain of victory while unveiling the Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) plan to Edo electorate.

The governor made the declaration at the flag-off of his governorship election campaign at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, after a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin.

Dignitaries at the event include governors drawn from the South-south region and other parts of the country, including Ifeanyi Okowa, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Duoye Diri, Seyi Makinde and Sen. Bala Mohammed of Delta, Sokoto, Rivers, Bayelsa, Oyo and Bauchi states, respectively.

Other guests at the event include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; Chairman of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Chief Tom Ikimi; Sen. Clifford Ordia and Barr. Ken Imasuagbon, among others.

According to Obaseki, “I am happy today that I have been given the party’s flag to contest the governorship election on September 19, 2020. I did it before and will do it again. We would focus on improving governance to transform the lives of our people. In the next four years, Edo would continue in the quest to become the economic hub of the nation.”

The governor unveiled the programme for his second term bid entitled Make Edo Great Again (MEGA), which he said would prepare the state for a post COVID-19 world.