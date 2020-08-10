Tony Ogaga

In the wake of frequent violent clashes and other tensions playing out between the APC and PDP in the run-up to the Edo governorship elections on September 19, ADC candidate and only female in the race Mabel Oboh has decried the crisis rocking the State and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to call Adams Oshiomhole, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki to order in order curb the tide of violence threatening to engulf the State and the election.

In a chat with Daily Sun, Oboh lamented the situation, calling it shameful and a disgrace.

‘It is sad that Edo State, which is the heartbeat of Nigeria, is bleeding! The situation in Edo State at the moment is sad. The men who should be protecting us, our fathers and husbands, are busy fighting. In the history of Edo State things have never got this bad in the name of politics. Both the PDP and APC are hell bent on winning the elections either by hook or by crook. The past couple of months have been marked by mayhem, threats and violence and this has in turn given way to confusion and fear among the electorate they claim that they want to govern. If this trend continues, many citizens of Edo State will be disenfranchised and this will only portend more problems for the peace loving people of Edo State,’ she said.

‘This is dangerous as the candidates are not talking about their manifestos and plans for the State but are busy shooting each other, threatening each other and killing each other and that is because they have nothing to offer the people of Edo State. If they are serious they should open up on their plans for the people. It should not be about forged certificates, guns and violence. It should be about integrity and enlightening the people and sharing their manifestos.’

Calling on the President to wade into the crisis, Oboh continued: ‘These are issues impacting the security of Edo State and Nigeria at large and President Buhari is the Chief Security Officer of the country, and so he has to bring the crisis under control. He should give the IG marching orders and restore peace and sanity to the heartbeat of the nation.’

According to Oboh, her party, the ADC, is ‘all about empowering the poor masses by ensuring them of a brighter tomorrow. ADC is all about integrity, it is an inclusive party. We need a paradigm shift and that is what ADC is all about. I have a formidable team in ADC. I was chosen because of my credentials and it has nothing to do with gender. Edo State is in dire need of change and only ADC can deliver on this.’