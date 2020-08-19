Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday advised the people of Ekpon, especially the youth, against selling their votes in the forthcoming Edo governorship election fixed for Sept. 19.

Okowa gave the advice when he joined the campaign train of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his ward-to-ward campaign to Ekpon in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

He told the people not to be influenced through money to sell their votes and throw away development that would come their way if they reelected Obaseki.

Okowa, who is the Chairman of the South South PDP governors’ forum, also charged the people not to be intimidated, adding that nobody could oppress them if they exercised their mandates according to their conscience.

He charged Ekpon residents to embark on house-to-house campaign for the PDP candidate and ensure that they convinced those who had left the party to return.

Okowa promised to return to the community at a later date to personally lead a quarter by quarter campaign for Obaseki.

He noted that all states in the South South were presently under PDP control, and that he would not want another party to claim Edo.

Obaseki, while addressing supporters from Ward nine and Ward 10, said that he and his Delta counterpart had concluded plans to construct the Ekpon to Agbor road.

He said that the plan was for Edo to start construction from Ekpon to the boundary with Delta and the Delta Government would complete the portion from the boundary to Agbor and beyond. (NAN)