From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the state’s contingent to the just-concluded 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State for emerging overall winners of the Games.

Team Delta, the defending champions, topped the medals table with a haul of 394 medals made up of 158 gold, 126 silver and 110 bronze medals.

The host, Edo, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze medals, while Bayelsa won 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals to place third.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday, in Asaba, the governor lauded the contingent for outstanding performance and for sustaining the state’s winning streak at the sports fiesta which accounted for the successful defence of the title it won in the last edition in 2018.

According to him, Team Delta has again brought honour to our state by winning the competition for the sixth consecutive time.