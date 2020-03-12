Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday in Asaba received the Torch of Unity ahead of this year’s National Sports Festival taking place in Benin, the Edo State capital.

A representative of the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare presented the torch to the governor at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, during the grand finale of the second edition of the state school sports festival.

The governor said the state athletes were in high spirit to defend the trophy, which they won during the 19th National Sports Festival at Ilorin, Kwara State last year.

Okowa, though acknowledged the high level of preparation by the host state, Edo in the 20th edition, vowed that Delta contingent would go to Benin to win all the laurels.

“We are prepared as a state, we won the last edition with wide margin and we are coming to Benin to win all the laurels.

“We know that Edo, our brother state is preparing very hard, but we are in high spirit to defend our crown, which we won last year,” he vowed. The governor said his administration was committed to the development of sports right from the basic level and called on the private sector to partner on sponsoring sporting events in the state.