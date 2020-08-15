Tony Osauzo, Benin

Orhionmwon, the local government of origin of Edo State APC candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, resolved on Saturday to vote for the APC in the September 19 State election.

The member representing the constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Patrick Aisowerien, disclosed this at the flag-off of the party campaign at Abudu, the Local Government headquarters.

‘In Orhionmwon we are ready to deliver all the 12 wards to APC from Orhionmwon East to Orhionmwon South. I want to assure our National Leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and our son, the Governor that will be sworn in on November 12, that Orhionmwon will be 100 per cent for the APC,’ he said.

Aisowerien explained that Orhionmwon people toed this line because the PDP candidate elected on the APC platform failed to keep faith with all his promises to reconstruct the Benin-Abraka Road and complete the College of Education at Abudu.

Amplifying the position of Hon Aisowerien, State APC chairman, Col David Imuse (retd) said now is the right time for the Local Government to have one of its own as Edo Governor irrespective of their party affiliations.

‘All Orhionmwon should support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to be governor irrespective of political parties because now is the time for the area to have the Governor of Edo State,’ he said.

With no single project credited to Governor Obaseki in all of the wards in the locality, Imuse declared that on September 19, it behoves on all Orhionmwon voters to turn out en masse and vote APC so that Pastor Ize-Iyamu will become Governor.

After he introduced his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, before presenting his manifesto, “Simple Agenda”, said he is confident that APC will win the September 19 vote in the area.

He said as a son of the soil, Orhionmwon should support his election so that the area can have a hospital, potable water, good roads, and other amenities, which the outgoing governor and PDP candidate failed to deliver.

He told the people that these dividends of democracy were all contained in his manifesto, “Simple Agenda”, which he spelt out to include programmes and policies on security and social welfare, Infrastructure development and urban renewal, Manpower development, Public Private Partnership, Leadership by example and employment and empowerment.

‘I have gone through all of the 18 Local Governments in the state and everybody says they will vote APC. Let me assure you that by the Grace of God when I am sworn in as Edo State Governor, not when I’m elected, the Benin-Abraka Road will be completed and the College of Education, Abudu, will be quickly completed,’ Ize-Iyamu promised.