Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, declared yesterday that the state does not belong to a few people, but to all residents, irrespective of gender.

The governor stated this in Benin during the 2019 Edo Women Summit tagged “Delivering to our People: Next Level,” stressing that the state is making progress and that nobody can stop it.

“We are not afraid of anybody and any noise you are hearing, ignore it. Politics has started and we are going to include women in our campaign, because you believe in our dream and you are part of our success.

“They said we are mosquito, but mosquito can cause malaria, if you are not careful, malaria will kill you”, Obaseki said in a veiled reference to his estranged godfather and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who recently in a coded verbal attack referred to Obaseki and his supporters as mosquitoes. The governor added that with the investment in education through EdoBest, the state will no longer produce “agbero” but youths who will acquire certificate.

According to him, women have been the driving force of his administration and the success recorded so far was as a result of the women folk. “I will continue to create enabling environment for women to do business and no one will come to harass you in the name of ticket.”

On her part, wife of the governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, commended the women for their unflinching support for the Obaseki-led administration.

She noted that the state government has realised the importance of women and has agreed to include them in his campaign for next level so as to win convincingly.