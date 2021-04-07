From Emma Jemegah, Benin

Vice president, Prof Osinbajo could not make it to Benin to declare open the National Sports Festival as his plane was diverted due to storm.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed the development while delivering his speech at the ceremony.

Obaseki said the vice president was airborne to the Benin airport but his plane ran into a heavy storm and had to be diverted.

The governor assured the athletes and officials of best hospitality and urged them to avail themselves of the world standard facilities available at the festival to bring out their best.

The Minister of Youth and sports, Sunday Dare, in his address, said the festival, which is in its 20th edition is an avenue to discover budding talents and appealed to them to compete in an atmosphere of friendship.