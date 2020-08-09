Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that the mission of Governor Godwin Obaseki in seeking a second term in office was to secure the future of the state against wastage.

He pointed out that having placed great faith in his capacity and ability for his election in the first tenure, Obaseki’s campaign and election for a second term would serve to consolidate on the successes recorded so far.

His words: “Obaseki has not failed the people of Edo State. He has served the state like a church worker serving in the vineyard of God wholeheartedly. He has been consistent in his carriage as an elder statesman whose focus is on how to return the state that had drifted away back to the path of development and industrialization. Obaseki’s mission is to secure the future of Edo State and not to plunder the state resources.

“PDP is the foremost political party in Nigeria and we are conscious of the responsibility we hold to the people of Edo State. Obaseki will not fail the Edo people and the PDP.”

The deputy governor in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, said: “Edo State as at today needs a prudent personality like Obaseki, who has not looted and will not loot the resources of the state”.

He maintained that Pastor Ize-Iyamu does not possess the intellectual property required to lead a prosperous state, saying that “a man who has not successfully managed animals in a farm, can’t be trusted to control humans. We do not need a government that will constantly make provision for corruption in the state’s annual budget. Edo State does not need arrogance of power that will be manifested in reckless and careless impunity.

He added that “Governor Godwin Obaseki is a man of principle and moral absolutes, who has made a name for probity and integrity.”

While canvassing support for the incumbent governor, Comrade Shaibu said that there has been much pressure from the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole for Obaseki to divert the resources of the state and since Obaseki has refused to yield to such pressure, Ize-Iyamu has offered himself as a willing and ready stooge to be used for that purpose.

“Whoever wishes Edo State well should support Godwin Obaseki because he is not corrupt. Democracy must lead to development or it loses credibility. We must reject rampaging opportunists who are determined to hold the state hostage through their ill gotten wealth and influence,” he said.