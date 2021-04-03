From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State government announced Saturday that contingents from Oyo and Taraba states have been disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival after failing to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for the games.

Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the games Philip Shaibu‎, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City at the screening centre at the Games Village, said the guideline must be strictly adhered to prevent the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus at the games.

He also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to COVID-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre.

‘The contingent of Oyo and Taraba stands disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival unless the Presidential task force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states fail to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.

‘We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state which has already been flattened.

‘Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp,’ Deputy Governor Shaibu said.

At press time yesterday, 13 states had been screened.